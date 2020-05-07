Coronavirus

Banksy releases new art honoring healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic

One hospital in the United Kingdom has a new piece of art by acclaimed street artist, Banksy.

The anonymous artist left the painting at the Southampton General Hospital in Southhampton, United Kingdom which is about 70 miles southwest of London.

The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll dressed in a cape and he has discarded his Batman and Spiderman toys in a bin.

Banksy used black and white for the entire image except for the red cross on the nurse's uniform.

The hospital said it plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off.

Proceeds will benefit the U.K.'s publicly funded National Health Service.

Banksy is primarily known for his socially and politically relevant art painted in public places. Several of his pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars with a few going for millions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartherocoronavirushospitalu.s. & worldhealth carepublic artcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How families affected by COVID-19 can get free internet, laptops
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
Tiny Montana school reopens today, among first in US
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged killer caught in stolen car on SW Freeway
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Sunshine Thursday, storms return to Houston Friday
1 dead in Baytown pedestrian crash involving 18-wheeler
Intruder locked women, 2 kids in bathroom before killing man
Survey shows most Houstonians with virus symptoms not tested
Gov. Abbott launches 'Murder Hornet' task force
Show More
How families affected by COVID-19 can get free internet, laptops
'Stay at Home Gala' promises food and fun for a good cause
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
More TOP STORIES News