internet sex crimes

Bank of America employee accused of stealing nude photos from customer's phone

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Bank of America employee is being accused of stealing a customer's private photos from her phone while pretending to help her access her account.

According to court documents obtained by ABC13, on Sept. 14, 2020, 27-year-old Juan Esteban Ramirez took the customer's phone when she asked him for help getting her account information at the Bank of America location at 7770 Hwy 6 N.

The woman unlocked her phone and handed it to Ramirez. Investigators said later on in the day, the woman noticed messages were sent to an unknown number.

She told investigators the messages were sent at the same time Ramirez had her phone. She said she received "sent" notifications on her Apple Watch. Court documents state Ramirez sent 16 photos of the customer, many of which included her nude or wearing underwear only.

Investigators were able to track the owner of the phone the messages were sent to. According to court documents, Bank of America provided investigators with surveillance video showing Ramirez speaking with the woman.

Ramirez has been charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and is out on a $1,500 bond. He's expected back in court on Monday, April 19.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bank of America confirmed Ramirez no longer works for the company, and was terminated in October when the allegations came to light.

Bank of America says it is cooperating with police during the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countytheftinternet sex crimescellphonebanksnude photosbank of america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNET SEX CRIMES
2 men from Netflix's 'Cheer' accused of separate sex crimes with minors
Houston man used website for sex trafficking teen girls
Suspect accused of trafficking girl from dating app still not found
Church worker accused of grooming teen victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Mom and husband appear in court on charges in 8-year-old's death
Katherine Whaley signs off final time after 6 years with ABC13
ABC13 virtual job fair goes on location for summer hiring
HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum today
Historic River Oaks Theatre to close its doors today
George Floyd Act supporters rally at Texas Capitol
Show More
Sunshine returns and gusty winds Thursday afternoon
YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand
Wild chase that began in Houston ends with standoff 95 miles away
Juvenile's body found burned, half-brother among 2 charged with murder
HPD had contact with 8-year-old 3 weeks before his death
More TOP STORIES News