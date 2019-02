Two women were arrested in connection to a bank robbery in The Woodlands.Jasmine Cruz and her girlfriend Victoria McLean are accused of robbing a Chase Bank in the 8200 block of Kuykendahl Road on Feb. 13.McLean was a bank teller for Chase during the time of the robbery. Deputies say she was charged with felony theft in connection with the incident.Cruz allegedly admitted her role in the robbery to authorities, and led them to the remainder of the cash taken.