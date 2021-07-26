Team of robbers believed to have taken bank bag from victim's car at gas station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10884706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a good look at the video above! HPD said the suspect(s) drove near the victim's car, parked by the front of the bank and waited for her. Once she was leaving, they followed her to her car, broke her car window and ran off with her purse.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5726553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sugar Land man has a warning for holiday shoppers after he was the victim of bank jugging.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help from the community in identifying suspects they believe stole a bank bag out of someone's car in east Houston last month.Officials with the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division released surveillance video showing the bizarre moments leading up to the incident.The victim said he was sitting in his car at a gas pump in the 3200 block of Campbell at about 11:20 a.m. on June 26. when an unknown man jumped out of a dark green Jeep before approaching him.Video then shows the suspect opening the man's passenger side door before snatching a bag and hopping back into the passenger's side of the Jeep. A second suspect, who was driving the Jeep, then sped off as the victim attempted to chase them on foot.The victim also said he believes a separate vehicle was involved because he saw that driver interacting with the two other men just moments before the robbery. That driver was seen on video leaving the scene just seconds after they did.Police say they're searching for a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall. They believe he weighs 180 to 200 pounds. He's said to have brown hair and a dark complexion.Authorities are also looking for the Jeep and a Silver Mitsubishi SUV.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)