Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into beer store; steals 2 beers

GLENDOLDEN, Pennsylvania -- Police say they have nabbed the thirsty thief who smashed his way into a beer distributor Wednesday morning to steal two cans of Bud Ice.Officers tracked Earl Zangani down after he called 911 about shortness of breath, the same day as the break-in.The Glenolden police officer who responded to that call then recognized Zangani as the burglar.He was arrested after investigators found a smashed Ford Explorer in front of his home, complete with a can of Bud Ice on the floor.They soon discovered he was involved in a similar smash and grab at a beer store in Middletown Township back in 2010.Zangani is now facing a number of charges, including theft and burglary.