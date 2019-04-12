High school band director takes own life after unfounded allegations made against him

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, California -- There were mixed emotions of sadness and anger at Los Osos High School on Thursday as the campus dealt with the death of its longtime band director, who took his own life.

Dr. Sam Andress was the director of the marching band, as well as the jazz band, at the Rancho Cucamonga school. But on Tuesday, a parent contacted the school resource officer with allegations that Andress might be having an online relationship with a minor.

"They did an investigation into these allegations, and they determined there was an online conversation on an internet dating site. However, the preliminary investigation showed them that Mr. Andress believed he was communicating with an adult. Therefore, there was no crime that occurred," explained Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Meantime, while detectives were investigating, the school district told Andress Wednesday about what was going on, and that's when he resigned. Later that day, he was found dead at his own home.

"The coroner responded and determined there was no foul play involved and ruled the death as a suicide," Bachman said.

The school district superintendent sent Eyewitness News a statement that read in part:

"His passing has created a sense of inconsolable loss - especially within the band community and for staff members who knew and worked with him."

Exactly why this longtime band director would quit and take his own life after unfounded allegations were made against him is still a big question.

The sheriff's department considers the case closed. Meantime, members of the band wore their uniforms as a show of solidarity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countysuicidehigh schoolinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News