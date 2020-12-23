Downtown Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

BALTIMORE -- An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city's fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters' union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building's "air handling and boiler system" likely caused the accident.

"Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department," Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionscaffoldingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in wrong-way crash on SH-288
11 children, mom escape NW Houston house fire
Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide
Bar employee assaulted by man who refused to wear face mask
Scattered storms today then cold for Christmas Day
EquuSearch calls off search for missing 21-year-old student
Rockets host season opener tonight with Harden's future uncertain
Show More
Trump suggests he may not sign relief bill unless stimulus is increased
Potential jurors in George Floyd case asked if they support BLM
'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs tonight on ABC13
Bye gingerbread house, there's a new food trend in town
Biden to introduce CT schools chief as education secretary pick: LIVE
More TOP STORIES News