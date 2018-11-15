Ballpark employee sentenced to probation for spitting on pizza

After video surfaced of a man spitting on a pizza at the Detroit Tigers' stadium, the 21-year-old has been sentenced to probation.

DETROIT, Michigan --
A food service worker at the Detroit Tigers' stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Jaylon Kerley, 21, was also ordered Thursday to take an anger management class and to not work around food while he serves his probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations.

Ballpark employee arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.


Kerley didn't comment during Thursday's hearing. His lawyer, Carla Marable, says Kerley was "very remorseful."

Officials determined that video posted on Instagram was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers' game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

The pizza was apparently intended for a customer. Tests later showed that Kerley didn't have communicable diseases.
