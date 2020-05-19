community strong

Local breweries prepare to reopen at limited capacity

By Pooja Lodhia
PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- Breweries across southeast Texas are preparing to open Friday at 25 percent occupancy.

"It's probably going to be like before you go out to a dance or something," laughed Jenelle Graham, the General Manager of Saloon Door Brewery in Webster. "You know, like a little nerve racking."

For months, the brewery has been operating only on to-go orders.

Selling full kegs has been tough with so many gatherings canceled, but individual cans have been going fast.

"You know who you are out there. Y'all have been great, it's really kept up going and motivated and ready to open again on Friday," Graham said.

Most craft breweries in the area are family friendly.

But, since meals are usually provided by food trucks, the state considers them bars, not restaurants.

So, the owners have been working with other brewery owners, sharing supplies and strategies.

"It's exciting. I'm looking forward to getting back to normal, whatever that happens to be these days," said Kris Szecsy, the owner of Bakfish Brewing Company in Pearland.

Both breweries will follow strict state regulations when opening.

All tables must be six feet apart, and only six people are allowed to sit at each table.

Bar stools must also be removed from the businesses.

More info:
https://saloondoorbrewing.com/
https://www.bakfishbrewing.com/
