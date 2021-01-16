Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter before the public release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video that showed Trump supporters in "Make America Great Again" and "God Bless Trump" hats milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who calmly asked them to leave the premises. The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: "This is only the beginning."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotarrestus capitolpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner reports 'disturbing pictures' of clubs to TABC
Spring man charged in Capitol riot is a Purple Heart recipient
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Group calls for Sen Ted Cruz's resignation at protest
Man holds 40-day vigil outside wife's hospital window
CDC issues warning on new COVID-19 variant
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Show More
Katy takes on Cedar Hill in 6A Division 2 state championship
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration
More TOP STORIES News