'She just drowned on me': Bahamas fisherman describes wife dying before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian

A fisherman in the Bahamas who survived Hurricane Dorian watched his wife drown in front of his eyes after the water gushed into their home.

Steve Armstrong said it was sheer luck that he stayed alive.

"It came over the roof," Armstrong said. "I would imagine 21 feet at least. We were doing all right until the water kept coming up and all the appliances were going around the house like a washing machine. That's probably when I was hit by something in there. And my poor little wife got hypothermia and she was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated and then she just drowned on me."

Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after satellite photos
Next-generation satellite technology capable of penetrating cloud cover shows a waterlogged Grand Bahama island as the Bahamas deals with catastrophic flooding from slow-moving Hurricane Dorian.



When asked by a CNN reporter how he got out, Armstrong said, "I got out. I had a big boat anchored in there. I'm a crab fisherman and I have a 40-footer on a mooring, which stayed there. So, I didn't even think it was there, so I had got out of the house after my wife drowned because you couldn't be there anymore. I had no tools to chop a hole in the roof in the ceiling, so I saw my boat was there and I swam, I took a chance and I swam out to it."

But his nightmare didn't end there. Armstrong said after he swam to his boat, he went to the house of his neighbor whom he had heard screaming during the storm.

Disney donates more than $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

But when he looked inside, he saw her dead body as well. Armstrong said he now wants to recover his wife's remains.
