Bad Bunny to stop at Minute Maid Park on newly-announced stadium tour

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will be in H-Town next month for "El Último Tour Del Mundo," but many fans were disappointed when tickets sold out extremely quickly.
Now, fans can try again.
After Bad Bunny performs at the Toyota Center on Feb. 16, he'll be coming back to Houston on Sept. 1 to perform at Minute Maid Park.
Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) is coming to Minute Maid Park on September 1st. Don't miss out on the World's Hottest Tour!— Houston Astros (@astros) January 24, 2022
Tickets are available Friday, January 28th at 12 PM, stay tuned. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Af1eeqp9ik
The new date is part of Bad Bunny's newly-announced "World's Hottest Tour."
Before even performing the first of 36 shows for his North American arena tour, the reggaetón artist announced 29 more dates at stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America.
World's Hottest Tour tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida on Aug. 5.
According to a tweet from the Houston Astros, tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.
The Houston concert will feature special guest DJ Alesso.
Fans can visit worldshottesttour.com for more information.
