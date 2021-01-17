Backstreet Café is losing its signature camphor tree

HOUSTON, Texas -- A part of its outdoor scene long before the restaurant opened in 1983, Backstreet Cafe's sprawling camphor tree is set to be removed."It's impossible to say how many special moments have been shared and memories made on the patio under Backstreet Cafe's beautiful spreading camphor tree... Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye to their lovely tree," an announcement for the restaurant reads. "She is sick, and owners Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega have had to make the difficult decision to have the tree removed."Removal is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.According to the announcement, Vaught and Ortega hope to repurpose the wood from the tree into a special creation. A new tree will be planted in its place.