Society

Backstreet Café is losing its signature camphor tree

HOUSTON, Texas -- A part of its outdoor scene long before the restaurant opened in 1983, Backstreet Cafe's sprawling camphor tree is set to be removed.

"It's impossible to say how many special moments have been shared and memories made on the patio under Backstreet Cafe's beautiful spreading camphor tree... Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye to their lovely tree," an announcement for the restaurant reads. "She is sick, and owners Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega have had to make the difficult decision to have the tree removed."

Removal is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

According to the announcement, Vaught and Ortega hope to repurpose the wood from the tree into a special creation. A new tree will be planted in its place.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbusinesscafescommunity impact newspaperrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Woman reported missing from Midtown area
Person left 'unrecognizable' after fiery crash on SW Freeway
2 Powerball tickets worth $1M each sold in Houston area
Troubled Houston nightclub evacuated by fire marshal
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Show More
Dry through MLK Day, wetter pattern follows
No Layups: Former Rockets player Vernon Maxwell joins the discussion
Runners hope to make Team USA
Houston runners get creative during pandemic
Houston's Original MLK Day Parade goes virtual this year
More TOP STORIES News