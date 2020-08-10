back to school

60% of New Caney ISD parents uncomfortable sending students back to school

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- As New Caney ISD starts its first day of school today, many others will be joining them soon, all online.

New Caney ISD decided the first four weeks of school will be online only.

According to a new study by the districts, parents are relieved about the decision.

The survey shows 60.7% of parents say they are not comfortable sending their kids back to school. But, 39.3% say they are comfortable sending their kids back in-person.

RELATED: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans

The statistics come from 5,400 parents who recently filled out a district survey.

When asked what type of schooling they would want their child to have this year, it's pretty split. According to the survey, 48.5% prefer in-person learning and 51.5% prefer online distance learning.

Along with online teaching, New Caney ISD counselors will also be available virtually.

Even with classes online, students should expect things like attendance taken everyday.

While they might have some independent work, students will also have specific times to attend virtual class with peers and teachers.

"Flexibility should just be the new mantra this year. I think all of us have to go into this school year thinking about how we're going to be open minded to whatever comes, and yet we're also going to be prepared for some worst case scenarios," Dr. Tricia Zuckerand with UT Health says. "We'll have a plan for our family for how we'll deal with those."

The New Caney ISD superintendent says in-person learning could start after labor day.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:
Teacher sends Gov. Abbott warning on Twitter saying she got COVID-19 scare first week in classroom
EMBED More News Videos

See exactly what she tweeted to the governor along with several other Houston-area leaders and why she's so adamant about getting her story seen.


Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
EMBED More News Videos

Parents and staff continue to question the safety of re-entering schools as COVID-19 cases continue to surge just days ahead of class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew caneyback to schoolhigh schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus texasschool safetycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
UT will test 5,000 people a week for coronavirus
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brawl breaks out after A's batter charges Astros' dugout
Harris Co. looking for over 8,000 people for paid work
Harris Co. got 265 overcrowding complaints this weekend
Man grieving dog's death wants to thank stranger who held him
Mostly dry and hot start to the week
Looting, property damage reported in Downtown Chicago; shots fired at police
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Show More
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
The change to LCISD's mask policy that is worrying parents
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
Man on scooter dead in hit-and-run with tow truck driver
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News