9 school districts prepare for class tomorrow, here's what to expect

By
Monday will mark the start of a school year for thousands of Houstonians and it will be a first of its kind for students and families.

Several districts across the greater Houston area will start the school year with students at home, learning virtually.

Fort Bend ISD will welcome back 76,000 students, only of which 2,000 will have in-person learning from select campuses.

Preparation has been key not just for families, but for districts as well.

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said the district is already troubleshooting issues.

"Our technology team has been working 24/7 all weekend," he explained. "There's a teams issue with Microsoft Teams. There's an issue that's not our localized issue, it's with the system itself and how it's interacting with some of the IOS systems for those users. So, we've pushing those notices out to staff and parents."

Dupre assures students and families that they're doing their best to work through the digital divide.

"We need to be filled with grace, compassion, patience, forgiveness, and assume everybody's doing their best," he said.

