Coronavirus

Going back to school: What could learning be like during the coronavirus pandemic?



For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolschoolcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Schools can't shut down before classes start, Abbott says
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Texas colleges and universities' fall 2020 plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens drown after saving 5-year-old girl from Trinity River
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Show More
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Galveston County deputy dead at age 68
More TOP STORIES News