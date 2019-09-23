Babysitter wanted after 10-month-old suffers several injuries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a babysitter after a 10-month-old suffered several injuries in January.
Police say 26-year-old Bianca Martinez-Alvarez was babysitting a boy when he suffered several injuries to his face and back.
She is charged with injury to a child, but is on the run. Police say Martinez-Alvarez may be living in southeast Houston.
Martinez-Alvarez is described as a black female standing approximately 5'02" to 5'04" tall. She weighs 130 to 140 pounds with brown eyes and medium length black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or online. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for reward money.
