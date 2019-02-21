Babysitter of 5 small kids involved in fire left them to get cooking ingredients

A 15-year-old babysitter got a juvenile report as a result.

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx --
A 15-year-old babysitter of five small children left them alone to go get ingredients when a fire started at their apartment.

The fire started in the kitchen of the seventh-floor apartment in the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The babysitter, left in charge by her parents, may have been cooking and left the apartment briefly to get ingredients.

The children, girls ages 3, 4 and 7 and boys ages 8 and 10, were treated for smoke inhalation but were not seriously hurt.

They were released into the custody of their parents, who returned home after the fire.

The 15-year-old babysitter received a juvenile report for endangering the welfare of a child and was released into the custody of her guardian.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have been a stove fire.
