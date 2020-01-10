Society

Texas coffee shop creates sombrero-wearing Baby Yoda medal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret: Star Wars fans' love for Baby Yoda runs deep.

And on top of all the merchandise you can order to grow your collection of the beloved character from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian," you can soon buy a medal featuring Yoda in a sombrero.


The medal was created by coffee shop chain Merit Coffee, which has locations in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.

This particular style is for Fiesta San Antonio, a festival which will run this year April 16-26.

The shop will sell the medal for $10 starting the first week of March, with proceeds going to Snack Pak 4 Kids San Antonio, a organization that supplies hungry children in public schools with weekend food supplements.

Merit Coffee said it will be sold online, but unlike all the other Baby Yoda merch, this won't be available for pre-order.

Sorry!
