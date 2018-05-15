Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors said the 3-month-old child hit by a softball may have suffered brain damage. (WTVD)

ROCHESTER, Minn. --
Doctors say an infant may have suffered brain damage when struck by an overthrown softball at her father's game in northeastern Iowa.

Mayo Clinic physicians in Rochester, Minnesota, have been balancing various medications as they treat 8-week-old McKenna Hovenga, whose skull was fractured.

7-week-old baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
A 7-week-old baby is being treated for skull fractures and brain bleeds after she was hit in the head by a softball while watching her father play.


She was struck while in the arms of her mother, Kassy, on May 2 in Shell Rock, some 95 miles northeast of Des Moines.

A post on the Healing for McKenna Facebook page says doctors have pinpointed her seizures to two areas of the brain that appear to have been damaged, areas related to motor skills and development. The extent of any damage remains unclear.

Another post says Kassy was allowed to hold McKenna on Mother's Day for the first time in 10 days.

Those who wish to donate can do so McKenna's YouCaring site.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredsportsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News