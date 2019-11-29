Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A sleeping toddler is lucky to be alive after a bullet fired into her Wisconsin home was stopped in her Baby Shark stuffed animal.

Aziyah was sound asleep Sunday night after playing with her stuffed animals when shots broke out.

Investigators later said a bullet hit a gutter and traveled into Aziyah's room when it was stopped by a baby shark toy -- barely missing the toddler.

"If the bullet would've came just a couple more inches, it could've targeted her," her mother said. "It was really God. He really had my baby wrapped."

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinchild injuredu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation, curfew order lifted for Port Neches area
Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting
Man shot attempting to rob gas station on Houston's west side
How you can rock with American Idol's Uché this weekend
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
SPONSORED: Ring in the season with this year's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
Show More
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
HO HO HO! Take your photo with Santa for FREE this weekend
Murder suspect turns himself in covered in blood
Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News