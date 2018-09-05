Baby boy only a few hours old dropped off at church in northeast Houston

Firefighters say a baby was dropped off at a church before he was taken to their fire station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters say someone dropped off a baby boy who is only hours old at a northeast Houston fire station early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the baby was initially dropped off at a church near Tidwell.

According to HFD District Chief Steve Dunbar, HFD Station 63 on Will Clayton Parkway got a knock on the door around 4:40 a.m. A man had the baby in his arms.

He told firefighters he was from the church and then handed them the boy.

The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby. He was transported to Northeast Memorial Hermann Hospital. The baby appears to be full term.



The man who dropped him off did not leave an ID or his name.

Houston police are now trying to find the baby's parents.

Due to the child's age, the drop off appears to fall under the Baby Moses law, also known as the Safe Haven law.

It only applies to babies 60 days old or younger who are unharmed and safe.

The law allows parents to take their baby to any hospital, fire station or EMS station in Texas.

Explaining the Safe Haven Law in Texas

What is the "safe haven" or "baby Moses" law

