PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-month-old baby has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon following a shooting involving his parents.
Jason Roberts was found safe around 7 p.m. after police say his father, 26-year-old Nathan Roberts, shot the boy's mother and took off.
Roberts drove off with the baby, according to police, but was found and arrested a few hours later.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and the mother's condition was unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8601.
Missing 7-month-old baby found safe after being taken by father
