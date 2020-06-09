Missing 7-month-old baby found safe after being taken by father

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-month-old baby has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon following a shooting involving his parents.Jason Roberts was found safe around 7 p.m. after police say his father, 26-year-old Nathan Roberts, shot the boy's mother and took off.Roberts drove off with the baby, according to police, but was found and arrested a few hours later.It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and the mother's condition was unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8601.