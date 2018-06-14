Messiah Marshall remembered a year after 10-month-old died in father's arms

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Jessica Willey reports on a family remembering the life of a 10-month-old who died while in his father's arms. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a southside park Thursday night, friends and family gathered to honor a baby who was gunned down.

"I'm wishing Messiah was here because he didn't deserve what he went through," said Jawan Wilson, the baby's grandmother.

Messiah Marshall, 10 months old, was fatally shot as his father held him in his arms outside the Nob Hill Apartments in southwest Houston. Jared Balogun, 25, and Kravon Human, 21, are in jail, charged with capital murder. Houston police believe they might have mistakenly targeted his father. Messiah suffered the consequences. It was a year ago to the day.

"It went by fast. It went by real fast. It doesn't seem like a year. It feels like it just happened yesterday and, then, you look at the news and every time you turn around, there's a kid," said Wilson.

Since June 14, 2017, there have been other child victims. Some were wounded. Others were killed. They were unintended targets of gun violence. Sir Romeo Milam, 4, is still in the hospital, six surgeries later, after being shot last month when a stray bullet sailed into his apartment.

Tristian Hutchins, 8, died in a drive-by shooting in March.

"It's sad. It's sad. It's like where's the respect? Where's the morals at," asked Wilson.

So Thursday night, Messiah's family remembered his short life. They prayed and cried and hoped tomorrow will be a better day.

"Gun violence has to stop, for our future, for our kids' sake. If we keep killing kids who's going to carry on anybody's legacy," Wilson said.

Human is expected in court June 29. Balogun's next court date is in October.

READ MORE:


Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casechild killedmurderinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News