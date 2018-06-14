In a southside park Thursday night, friends and family gathered to honor a baby who was gunned down."I'm wishing Messiah was here because he didn't deserve what he went through," said Jawan Wilson, the baby's grandmother.Messiah Marshall, 10 months old, was fatally shot as his father held him in his arms outside the Nob Hill Apartments in southwest Houston. Jared Balogun, 25, and Kravon Human, 21, are in jail, charged with capital murder. Houston police believe they might have mistakenly targeted his father. Messiah suffered the consequences. It was a year ago to the day."It went by fast. It went by real fast. It doesn't seem like a year. It feels like it just happened yesterday and, then, you look at the news and every time you turn around, there's a kid," said Wilson.Since June 14, 2017, there have been other child victims. Some were wounded. Others were killed. They were unintended targets of gun violence. Sir Romeo Milam, 4, is still in the hospital, six surgeries later, after being shot last month when a stray bullet sailed into his apartment.Tristian Hutchins, 8, died in a drive-by shooting in March."It's sad. It's sad. It's like where's the respect? Where's the morals at," asked Wilson.So Thursday night, Messiah's family remembered his short life. They prayed and cried and hoped tomorrow will be a better day."Gun violence has to stop, for our future, for our kids' sake. If we keep killing kids who's going to carry on anybody's legacy," Wilson said.Human is expected in court June 29. Balogun's next court date is in October.