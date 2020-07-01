26-year-old father accused of shaking son to death 'out of a fit of rage'

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A father has been charged with murder after allegedly shaking and hitting his 2-month-old baby to death "out of a fit of rage," according to court documents.It happened at a home in the 21000 block of Fern Hollow Lane in Spring.Investigators said James Alan Coleman, 26, told deputies the baby was "crying and fussy for most of the night" on June 5.Coleman said he took the baby to the living room around 3:30 a.m. and placed the child in a rocker.Investigators said the baby continued crying. That's when, according to court documents, Coleman picked up the baby and started "shaking and squeezing" the child "out of a fit of rage."Coleman told investigators that during the incident, the infant's head hit his, and then the baby gasped and became unresponsive.He then told the baby's mother "something was wrong" and 911 was called shortly after.The child was rushed to the hospital shortly after via Life Flight, where he died several days later.Court records show the baby had rib and skull fractures, and listed the primary cause of death as brain bleeds.