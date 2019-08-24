6-month-old in critical condition after father attempted to cross border illegally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-month-old baby is in critical condition after being detained with her father while trying to illegally cross the Rio Grande border into Texas.

U.S. Border officials said the child and her father were taken to a processing center along with 21 other migrants who were apprehended at the border.

Officials say medical staff noticed that the 6-month-old needed medical care, and was transported to a hospital and then taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi by Life Flight.

Since there was no space in the helicopter, the child's father was transported to the hospital in a vehicle.

The little girl is now in critical condition, but there's no word on how she fell ill in the first place.
