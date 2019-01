EMBED >More News Videos What is the "safe haven" or "baby Moses" law

Houston Fire Department is investigating after a baby was dropped off at a station on the northside.Firefighters said the 1-year-old girl was brought to Fire Station 58 on Fulton Street just after 5 p.m. by someone seeking help for the baby.Investigators said the girl appears to be okay and is in the care of firefighters.The person who dropped off the baby is described as "a non-relative."