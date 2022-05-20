Houston shelters feeling impact of baby formula shortage: 'It's a daily stress'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the baby formula shortage continues, it's putting lots of families in stressful situations as they're trying to get the food their baby needs."It is getting scary. We're down to like one can left and don't know if and when any more is coming," said Kristi Shipman, the mother of a 2-month-old.The empty shelves are also putting pressure on some local shelters that are struggling to provide formula for their clients in need."It's a daily stress and we know that everybody is feeling it, but especially in a shelter where every day we may be taking in new children and new moms, that really hits home when there's nothing on the shelves," said Sarah Raleigh, the president and CEO of the Montgomery County Women's Center.The Montgomery County Women's Center gave away its last can of formula on Wednesday. They currently have 13 babies on formula in their shelter."Frightening. It is. It's really frightening and you know after two years of COVID, you thought you'd experienced everything," said Raleigh.The Bridge over Troubled Waters shelter in Pasadena does not have much supply left either."I would say by the middle of next week it will be gone and unless we get donations then we won't be able to support the families in getting what they need," said Kanessa Person, the Bridge's residential children's program director.The shelter currently has 25 babies they are trying to help take care of, some of whom require a special formula."It could be because of their digestive system, it could be things that happened while they were in their mother's womb, the trauma that the mother was going through, it affected their development, so needing that special formula is important for them so they can flourish," explained Person.Person said they are specifically looking for Similac Advance, Similac Total Comfort, and Enfamil Gentlease for the babies with specific needs, however, they are gladly accepting all formula donations.In the meantime, mom Kristi Shipman, tells ABC13 the news Wednesday of the federal government requiring companies to ramp up formula production is a relief and she hopes for all parents, that this shortage ends soon.ABC13 did reach out to Star of Hope and the Houston Area Women's Center who say for now, they are doing OK with the supply of formula they have.