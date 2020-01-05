Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after a baby died after being rushed to Fire Station 77 Sunday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 1:30 a.m. advising them to wake up because a baby was on the way to the station.

When firefighters came out, a van was pulling up beeping the horn while a woman with a baby was screaming and crying.

Officials say they tried to work on the baby, who was very pale and in bad shape, for a minute before heading to the hospital.

The parents followed firefighters to the hospital, where the baby later died.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the baby's death.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathbaby deathfire departments
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sorry, Twitter! J.J. Watt wasn't wearing a 'Mandalorian' patch
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
'Cancer cluster': Fifth Ward residents talk with health department
Two brothers share playoff pregame fun with JJ Watt
Show More
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
Suspect chased men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police
Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex
VIDEO: Cat hitches ride on potbellied pig
More TOP STORIES News