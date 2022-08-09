20-year-old father charged with murder in death of his 6-week-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old father has been charged with murder in the death of his 6-week-old son, who died in November 2020.

Charges were filed this week against Xavier Darren Whitaker, following the Pasadena Police Department's investigation into the child's death.

According to court documents, Whitaker was caring for his son, Xavier Darren Whitaker, Jr., while the baby's mother was asleep. The infant was taken to the hospital on Nov. 11, 2020 and died nine days later. The autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma, and the death was determined to be homicide.

Whitaker reportedly told authorities that he tried to burp the baby while feeding him, and put the child in the bathtub, where he became unresponsive.

Authorities determined the 6-week-old had suffered multiple injuries, including head trauma, brain injuries, cerebral edema, skull fractures, and multiple broken ribs and other broken bones. The injuries were said to be consistent with kicking or stomping, and throwing the baby.