Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The baby of a murdered pregnant Chicago woman died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.
The baby's mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was lured to a home on the Southwest Side, where police said she was killed and had her baby taken from her womb on April 23. The baby, Yovanny, had been hospitalized in critical condition before dying Friday.
In a statement, the spokesperson said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.
"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time."
Three people have been charged in Marlen Ochoa Lopez's death.
