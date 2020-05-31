Baby among the victims shot at SE Houston block party, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old and a 12-year-old were among other people who were shot at a block party on Saturday night, Houston Police reported.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Scott street near Barberry in Southeast Houston.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The 2-year-old was shot in the leg, and in total, five people were shot.

Police said the party consisted of about 200 to 300 people.

"Five different weapons passed off, so trying to put it all together," said Commander Ron Borza.

Investigators said they were talking to one person of interest.



