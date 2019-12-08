"Awesome Book Sort" gives the gift of reading

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation is giving the gift of reading this holiday season.

The Foundation hosted its My Home Library Awesome Book Sort on Saturday, preparing to hand out more than 24,000 books to 4,000 under-served children.

With the help of dozens of volunteers, they sorted the books to give to children from several local schools and early childhood care centers.

Using a custom-designed web platform, children create wish lists for their own home libraries. Members of the community sponsor children and provide six books to each through $30 donations.

RELATED: Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

Since the program started, the foundation reports it's funded almost 60,000 home libraries for children in the Houston area.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say suspect confessed to fatally shooting Houston Sgt.
TIMELINE: What we know in death of Sgt. Brewster
Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
Slain Arkansas officer was son of retired HPD officer
How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Nice afternoon, big temp drop Tuesday
Show More
Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez are officially married!
Boy Scout honored for work at historic cemetery
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Customer shoots at armed robber in Friendswood Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News