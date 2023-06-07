Blockbuster 'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes its streaming debut on Disney+

"Avatar: The Way of Water," one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, makes its streaming debut on Disney+ Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES -- One of the biggest blockbusters of all time is making its streaming debut today.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" made a huge splash with audiences on the big screen, earning more than $2 billion at the box office

Now you can return to Pandora to see the Oscar winning spectacle on Disney+.

Set more than a decade after the original "Avatar," the sequal stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, all reprising their roles, plus some new faces too.

