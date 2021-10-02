Car crashes into Alief auto parts store after shooting, 2 wounded

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were critically injured Saturday morning in a shooting that led to a car crashing into a west Houston auto parts store.It happened some time before 3:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bissonnet at Boone Road.The occupants of a Dodge Charger had just left a party and were at a traffic signal when they got into an argument with people inside another vehicle, according to Houston police. Someone opened fire, striking two people inside the charger.The driver was hit in the head, and the front seat passenger was also shot multiple times, police said.The charger ended up crashing into an Autozone auto parts store at the corner of the intersection.There was no word on the victims' identities or if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.The driver and passenger who were hit were hospitalized where the driver was in critical condition. There was no word on the passenger's condition.