shooting

Car crashes into Alief auto parts store after shooting, 2 wounded

EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into Alief auto parts store after shooting, 2 wounded

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were critically injured Saturday morning in a shooting that led to a car crashing into a west Houston auto parts store.

It happened some time before 3:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bissonnet at Boone Road.

The occupants of a Dodge Charger had just left a party and were at a traffic signal when they got into an argument with people inside another vehicle, according to Houston police. Someone opened fire, striking two people inside the charger.

The driver was hit in the head, and the front seat passenger was also shot multiple times, police said.

The charger ended up crashing into an Autozone auto parts store at the corner of the intersection.

There was no word on the victims' identities or if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

The driver and passenger who were hit were hospitalized where the driver was in critical condition. There was no word on the passenger's condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliefcar crashgun violenceshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News