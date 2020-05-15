kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant death: Pilot in helicopter crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy report says

LOS ANGELES -- An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas.


Autopsy reports were released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt trauma.
Michael Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside


Zobayan was flying in fog and climbed to get out of the clouds, then plunged into a hillside.


Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.

