2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said two children were hit by vehicles in separate, unrelated crashes in northeast Harris County on Sunday.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for a driver who failed to stop after one of the incidents.

According to officials, a 5-year-old boy was struck near the 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Drive. He was taken to Memorial Herman by LifeFlight.

The driver who hit the boy remained at the scene.

Another child, a 9-year-old, has minor injuries after being hit near Atasococita Elm Drive and Ferrari Street, officials said.

Deputies say the person in the vehicle fled, but returned to the scene for investigations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countychild injuredchildren injuriesaccidentharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News