2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said two children were hit by vehicles in separate, unrelated crashes in northeast Harris County on Sunday.According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for a driver who failed to stop after one of the incidents.According to officials, a 5-year-old boy was struck near the 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Drive. He was taken to Memorial Herman by LifeFlight.The driver who hit the boy remained at the scene.Another child, a 9-year-old, has minor injuries after being hit near Atasococita Elm Drive and Ferrari Street, officials said.Deputies say the person in the vehicle fled, but returned to the scene for investigations.