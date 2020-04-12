2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes

@HCSO_2Patrol responding to 2 auto ped scenes. Prelim info appear unrelated. First is the 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Dr. a 5 year old male struck. Vehicle stayed. Child was LifeFlight. Second is Atascocita Elm at Ferrari St. A 9 year was struck. Vehicle fled. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xNFCWD1aVV— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 12, 2020
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for a driver who failed to stop after one of the incidents.
According to officials, a 5-year-old boy was struck near the 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Drive. He was taken to Memorial Herman by LifeFlight.
The driver who hit the boy remained at the scene.
Another child, a 9-year-old, has minor injuries after being hit near Atasococita Elm Drive and Ferrari Street, officials said.
Deputies say the person in the vehicle fled, but returned to the scene for investigations.
Update on prelim info on 2 Auto Peds @HCSO_2Patrol 1) 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Dr. 5 yr old male LifeFlight to Memorial Herman DT unk cond. 2)Atascocita Elm at Ferrari St. The 9 year has minor injuries. Driver provided info and returned to scene for investigation. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/60UniQF9Z3— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 12, 2020