Why now might be the best time to sell your car

If you are looking to sell your car, March might just be your month.
Here are some tips for selling your car during this busy season.
Data from CarGurus shows that this month, the average private listing gets the most leads compared to other months.
Also, private listing means cars being sold on a peer-to-peer network like Craigslist, not the car dealership. So here's how to get the most money and the fastest sale.
First, take lots of photos of your car, inside and out. No need for a fancy camera. Your smartphone is good enough. Just pay attention to lighting and angles.
Be prepared to show your maintenance history.
Know a good offer when you see one. Sellers are almost never better off turning down a competitive offer, hoping for a bigger spender later.
