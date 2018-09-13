VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

DETROIT, Michigan --
Volkswagen says it will stop making its iconic Beetle in July of next year.

Volkswagen of America on Thursday announced the end of production of the third-generation Beetle by introducing two final special editions.

The Beetle was developed in Nazi Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later. It sold for about 30 years before production ceased.

The company revived it in 1998 and revamped it for the 2012 model year in an effort to help it attract more male buyers.

The car got a flatter roof, less bulbous shape, a bigger trunk and a navigation system.

Volkswagen of America didn't rule out bringing the bug back in the future but says it has no plans at this time.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle's many devoted fans," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it. But as we have seen with the I.D. BUZZ-which is the modern and practical interpretation of the legendary Bus-I would also say, 'Never say never.' We're excited to kick off a year of celebrating one of the true icons of the automotive world, with a series of events that will culminate in the end of production in Puebla in July 2019."

Take a look at the full statement from the company here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivebusinessvolkswagenu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsauto industryauto newsMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VOLKSWAGEN
Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case
Audi recalls nearly 1.2 million vehicles
Volkswagen to shed 30,000 jobs to cut costs after scandal
Judge approves $15 billion Volkswagen emissions settlement
More volkswagen
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Weak area of low pressure sending heavy rain into Texas
Man wanted for allegedly flashing himself to Pasadena girl
Spring Branch ISD teacher charged for sex assault of girl
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse of teens is out of jail
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Show More
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Ike 10 Years Later: Remembering the storm and watching the Gulf
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Coastal residents wait, watch as Florence's fury begins
Pres. Trump questions death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico
More News