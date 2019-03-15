Vintage Cadillac falls through floor minutes after man parked it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a close call for a Kansas City, Missouri man.
Willard Ralls told WDAF his garage floor fell through, swallowing up his vintage 1983 Cadillac minutes after he parked it Wednesday.
It collapsed down into his basement.
He said he was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.
"I heard the sound, I look out my window of the door and see my car...I couldn't believe it. So I hollered at my mom to give me her keys, because her car, her Benz, was sitting right (there). So I had to run around to (the) side before it collapsed down in there," Ralls said.
No one was hurt.
