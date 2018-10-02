If you spend a lot of time in your car, you may have already named it.National Name Your Car Day is Oct. 2, and this is the day for car lovers to celebrate and enjoy their rides.In honor of the day, Chevrolet released the most popular names for pickup trucks in Texas.Through a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, Chevrolet found that the top five most popular truck names are Baby, Silver, Blue, Charlie, and Betsy.The 2018 National Name Your Car Survey shows that 42 percent of Americans name their vehicles.Do you name your cars?