Automotive

These 5 cars are going extinct in 2020

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think you're seeing more trucks and SUVs on the road, you're right. All five of the top-selling new cars in Houston in 2019 are not cars. They are pickups or SUVs, according to a study from iSeeCars.com.

  • #5 -- Toyota Rav 4
  • #4 -- GMC Sierra 1500
  • #3 -- Ram Pickup 1500
  • #2 -- Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  • #1 -- Ford F-150

    • SEE ALSO: Best time to sell your vehicle and avoid depreciating car values

    If you are looking to buy one of these cars, consider acting now. December is one of the best months of the year for car deals.

    But keep Dec. 31 in mind. Dealerships have end-of-year quotas to meet, and they want to sell what's on the lot.

    If you are looking to buy a new car, 2019 might be your last chance to buy one of these models that are going extinct in 2020.

  • Chevy Impala
  • Fiat 500
  • Jaguar XJ
  • Toyota Prius C
  • Cadillac CT6

    • Industry experts say you can blame the popularity of SUVs for killing these cars. You can typically score a great deal on a car heading for the automotive graveyard, but be warned, the resale value really takes a hit, so it may not be the best buy if you are looking to keep it long-term.

    READ MORE: Get free money to help repair your car

    Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    automotivecarsdriving
    Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Video shows deputies race to save driver stuck in burning car
    Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
    3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
    7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
    Sex assault victim begged Conroe priest to leave, she recalls
    Video of woman firing gun from car posted to Facebook Stories
    Coolest barbershop in the world offers free bourbon & fancy full shaves
    Show More
    House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
    Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
    Trump impeached: How US House members from Texas voted
    Clouds return late Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday
    Grandma carjacked as she's leaving Almeda Mall with toys
    More TOP STORIES News