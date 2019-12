These 5 cars are going extinct in 2020

#5 -- Toyota Rav 4

#4 -- GMC Sierra 1500

#3 -- Ram Pickup 1500

#2 -- Chevrolet Silverado 1500

#1 -- Ford F-150

Chevy Impala

Fiat 500

Jaguar XJ

Toyota Prius C

Cadillac CT6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think you're seeing more trucks and SUVs on the road, you're right. All five of the top-selling new cars in Houston in 2019 are not cars. They are pickups or SUVs, according to a study from iSeeCars.com. If you are looking to buy one of these cars, consider acting now. December is one of the best months of the year for car deals.But keep Dec. 31 in mind. Dealerships have end-of-year quotas to meet, and they want to sell what's on the lot.If you are looking to buy a new car, 2019 might be your last chance to buy one of these models that are going extinct in 2020.Industry experts say you can blame the popularity of SUVs for killing these cars. You can typically score a great deal on a car heading for the automotive graveyard, but be warned, the resale value really takes a hit, so it may not be the best buy if you are looking to keep it long-term.