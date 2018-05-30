AUTOMOTIVE

Summer car care tips that save money and prevent pollution

As the temperatures heat up, you'll want to make sure you follow these tips to make sure your car is cared for. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Summer is here, and with an early onset of nearly triple-digit temperatures, that means an increased threat of ground level-ozone, aided by tailpipe emissions from your car.

With a few easy tips, you can take better care of your car, help improve air quality this summer, and save money.

First, keep your vehicle maintained and inflate tires to the right air pressure. This will also help improve your gas mileage.

Make sure to seal the gas cap tightly when you fuel up to prevent harmful fumes from escaping.

Don't top it off. Stop at the click because overfilling can also release fumes.


You should also avoid idling. If you are going to be stopped more than 60 seconds, except in traffic, turn off the engine.

Unnecessary idling produces greenhouse gases and wastes fuel and money.

Finally, obey the speed limit and avoid rapid starts and stops.

Aggressive driving increases fuel consumption and emissions.
