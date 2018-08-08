There are mixed results on safety tests for vehicles with auto-pilot features.The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety focused on adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, and automatic braking.The IIHS tested both the Tesla Model S and Model 3, plus a BMW 5 Series, a Mercedes-Benz E-class, and a Volvo S-90.The Tesla Model S had problems staying in its lane, and both Teslas ended up hitting stationary objects in front of them.