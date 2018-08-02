AUTOMOTIVE

Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups (Shutterstock)

DETROIT, Michigan --
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and Canada because tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The company says in U.S. and Canadian government documents that if the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries. U.S. documents say FCA received more than 5,800 complaints and warranty claims about the problem.

Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Sept. 14.
