CAR CARE TIPS

Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash

EMBED </>More Videos

Mystery odors in your car could have surprising causes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sitting in traffic is never pleasant, but neither are those mystery car odors. If you're looking to knock out those unpleasant smells, you may want to skip the trip to the car wash, and head to the mechanic instead.

From the kids, to the pets, to other cargo you are carrying, it can be tough to figure out exactly what's stinking up your car. Rodney Schield, a mechanic at at River Oaks Chrysler Jeep, says the source of those unpleasant smells surprise you.

"A lot of it stems from leafy debris. You can wind up with a musty refrigerator smell," Schield said.

Acorns, leaves and even pollen can get sucked into your car's air conditioning system, where they get trapped and decay.

If possible, avoid parking under trees, and have a mechanic replace your cabin filter every year or every 12,000 miles. A clean filter helps keep leaves from getting into the AC.

Moisture and dirt in the carpet can also cause problems. A vacuum can help, but for tougher smells, you may want to turn to the professionals.

If you'd rather try to tackle car odors at home, you can use this easy DIY trick to kill bacteria growing in your vents. With your AC on re-circulate, spray a disinfectant like Lysol in the area near the glove compartment. That's where the air intake is. The system will suck up the disinfectant and deodorize the interior of your AC system.

Check the sunroof for leaves and other debris. Small drainage holes on the sides can get clogged, allowing water to seep into the roof's liner, creating more mildew issues.

"A little bit of cleanliness goes a long way," Schield said.

For most cars, a new cabin air filter costs about $25. You can expect to pay for about a half hour of labor if you have a professional replace it. All in, it's a maintenance cost of about $75 per year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveodorcarcar care tips
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CARE TIPS
Summer car care tips that save money and prevent pollution
Tire safety tips to know before you hit the road this summer
The 10 basic car repair skills you should know
Tips to prevent you from buying a flooded vehicle
More car care tips
AUTOMOTIVE
Study finds drivers rely too much on new vehicle features
Safety group wants Hyundai and Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Beware of features that can make you pay more for a new car
Man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
More Automotive
Top Stories
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on I-10
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
Texans win fifth straight after dominating Dolphins, 42-23
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
GOOD NEWS: Hwy 290 commute is about to get better
Show More
C.E. King's marching band overcomes flooded band hall
Struggles after Harvey made this C.E. King DE mentally strong
Channelview wide receiver is the ideal student-athlete
Man shot by burglary suspect he confronted in SW Houston
Gas station clerk goes missing after online date
More News