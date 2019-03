EMBED >More News Videos The Philippines president orders destruction of 68 luxury cars and motorcycles in anti-corruption crackdown.

NEW YORK, New York -- So how much would you pay for your dream car?Bugatti is breaking records, and the bank, with a one of a kind car.The La Voiture Noire is now the most expensive car ever sold: $19 million. That's with taxes. Before taxes, it costs a mere $12.5 million.There is no word on who the very rich mystery buyer was.