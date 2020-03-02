Rewatch the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

The 2020 Houston Livestock and Rodeo annual event celebrates the Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Rodeo season, a tradition since 1938. During the 2020 parade, Rodeo scholars both past and present - spanning more than 60 years - led Houston into Rodeo season by serving as grand marshals of the Downtown Rodeo Parade.Ben Dickerson, 1957 scholar, FFA ScholarshipBill Sarpalius, 1969 scholar, FFA ScholarshipDr. Gregg Knape, 1972, FFA ScholarshipMisty Skaggs, 1989, 4-H ScholarshipRyan Levy, 1993, Metropolitan ScholarshipSarah Brubaker, 2006, Opportunity ScholarshipYuselmy Garza, 2010, Metropolitan Scholarship & 2013 Achievement ScholarshipJordan Pemberton, 2019, Houston Area ScholarshipThis year, the Houston Rodeo 2020 Dates are March 3-22, 2020. Top headliners for this year's lineup include Lizzo, Marshmello, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan and more.