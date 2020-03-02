rodeo houston

Rewatch the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

Missed a moment at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade? Rewatch it here!

The 2020 Houston Livestock and Rodeo annual event celebrates the Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Rodeo season, a tradition since 1938. During the 2020 parade, Rodeo scholars both past and present - spanning more than 60 years - led Houston into Rodeo season by serving as grand marshals of the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

The grand marshals of the 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade include:

Ben Dickerson, 1957 scholar, FFA Scholarship
Bill Sarpalius, 1969 scholar, FFA Scholarship
Dr. Gregg Knape, 1972, FFA Scholarship
Misty Skaggs, 1989, 4-H Scholarship
Ryan Levy, 1993, Metropolitan Scholarship
Sarah Brubaker, 2006, Opportunity Scholarship
Yuselmy Garza, 2010, Metropolitan Scholarship & 2013 Achievement Scholarship
Jordan Pemberton, 2019, Houston Area Scholarship

This year, the Houston Rodeo 2020 Dates are March 3-22, 2020. Top headliners for this year's lineup include Lizzo, Marshmello, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan and more.
