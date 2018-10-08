7 ON YOUR SIDE

Man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment

EMBED </>More Videos

We've seen the excruciatingly long lines at DMV offices across California. Trying to get an appointment is another waiting game. (KGO-TV)

by Renee Koury and Michael Finney
GILROY, California --
Residents are suffering from excruciatingly long lines at DMV offices across California. Frustrated drivers wait for hours just to get inside, and sometimes hours more to get to the counter.

Trying to get an appointment is another waiting game, with many drivers traveling outside their towns to snare an opening. But how far to go?



Carl Clemm of Gilroy may have set a new record. He traveled 168 miles down the coast to San Luis Obispo to get his appointment.

"San Luis Obispo was a great idea,'' Clemm said. "At least for us."

Clemm was in a jam because his license was about to expire. He was required to take a written test and eye exam to renew it. But to his surprise, the normally sleepy DMV office in Gilroy was booked solid for months.

"The earliest appointment was one day after my license would expire,'' he said.


He began a search for appointments in nearby towns: San Jose, Santa Clara, Watsonville, even Los Banos. He tried going further up the coast to San Mateo.

"Nobody had any openings until way out,'' he said. "My wife said, 'Why don't you try San Luis Obispo?'"

And it worked. The seaside town had an opening 12 days before his license would expire. The couple has a daughter living there, so they turned the ordeal into a nice visit. It all seemed to work out.

"We got there and the lines were really long (at the DMV) but I had an appointment and got right in,'' Clemm said. "I got my records, took the test, got my eye exam,''

And he walked out with a temporary license.

The only problem? The DMV never sent his permanent license. And the temporary was about to expire. Worse? The DMV told him to go to a DMV office and ask for an extension.


"I was like oh, no!" Clemm recalled. "I still would have had to wait hours in a line."

He contacted 7 On Your Side. The team reached out to the DMV and it found the problem: Homeland Security was still validating Clemm's passport. The DMV re-entered the passport number. It checked out, and that generated his permanent license.

"I came home to find the license in my mailbox,'' Clemm said. "No waiting in line after all. Wonderful. I feel validated and law abiding."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMV7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumerdrivingdriverGilroy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Here's why a mailman refused to deliver to SF family
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Is Amazon profiting by selling hatred?
Child gets happy surprise after Disney souvenirs stolen
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
Today is National Name Your Car Day
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
More Automotive
Top Stories
SWEEP! Astros going to ALCS after 11-2 win over Indians
Car flips off bridge on Grand Parkway near New Territory
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Need a place to watch the Astros? We've got you covered
Student claims teacher attacked him during class
Hurricane Michael strengthens to category 1 storm
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
Show More
Cowboys mascot blocks Texans' Toro in apparent Twitter beef
Tina Turner reveals husband gave her kidney for transplant
New report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Accused killer of Missouri City poker player finally on trial
More News