LYFT

Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo (KTRK)

By
If you're planning to celebrate with friends on Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering you an incentive to take a sober ride.

Starting Saturday, May 5, Texans can claim a free ride (up to $10) here.

Lyft says it is launching a new initiative called Sober Rides, TX with the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

In a news release from Lyft, the TMPA is quoted as follows:

"Recent data shows that Texas led the nation in traffic fatalities, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to 44 percent of these deaths," said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of Texas Municipal Police Association. "We are grateful for Lyft's leadership in helping the more than 27,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers we represent across Texas keep our citizens safe."

Lyft says it will make an initial investment of $50,000 in the program with the hope that it will only gain more support throughout Texas communities in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivelyftdrunk drivingroad safetycinco de mayoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LYFT
Lyft combines ride-sharing and car rentals
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Lyft teams up with CLEAR to make traveling easier
Alleged 'rideshare rapist' pleads not guilty
Minimum wage to increase in Los Angeles
More lyft
AUTOMOTIVE
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Safety test results mixed for cars with auto-pilot features
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
More Automotive
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News